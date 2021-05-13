HBO releases first sneak peek of ‘Friends’ reunion

Cast members from “Friends,” which won Outstanding Comedy, series pose for photogarpher at the 54th Annual Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles 22 September 2002. From L to R are David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Mathew Perry, Courtney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc. AFP PHOTO Lee CELANO (Photo by LEE CELANO / AFP) (Photo credit should read LEE CELANO/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – The pals are back together again.

HBO Max released a teaser trailer for the upcoming reunion of “Friends,” the long-running television sitcom that aired from 1994 to 2004.

The whole “Friends” gang is back for the reunion, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

The show will premiere on May 27 on HBO Max.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new series will feature a roster of famous guest stars, ranging from soccer players to musicians to activists. They include David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

The 40-second teaser didn’t reveal a whole lot about the new show. It opens and closes with the stars walking side-by-side, the classic “I’ll Be There For You” theme song playing acoustically in the background, on what appears to be backlot in Southern California, where the show is filmed.