Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

NEW YORK (CNN)- Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison Wednesday in a New York courtroom, the culmination of a case that fueled the global #MeToo movement that encouraged women to speak out against sexual abuse.

“I really feel remorse for this situation,” the former Hollywood producer said, his voice barely audible, as he addressed the court before the sentence was handed down. “I feel it deeply in my heart. I will spend my time really caring and really trying to be a better person.”

“I’m not going to say that these aren’t great people,” he also said of his accusers.

“I’ve had wonderful times with these people.”Weinstein wore a blank face as he was taken out of the courtroom. His accusers cried together in the front row.

Weinstein, 67, arrived to his sentencing hearing in a wheelchair and handcuffs. He faced between five and 29 years for last month’s convictions on first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape.

Judge James Burke sentenced Weinstein to 20 years in prison for first-degree criminal sex act and 3 years in prison for third-degree rape.

The sentences will run consecutively and both come with 5 years of supervision after release.The charges were based on testimony by Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann, who both spoke at Wednesday’s sentencing.

“If Harvey Weinstein had not been convicted by this jury, it would have happened again and again and again,” Haley told the court. “I’m relieved he will now know he’s not above the law. I’m relieved there are women out there who are safer because he’s not out there.”