Grammy-winning songwriter dies in SC crash

YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTW/CNN) – The man who wrote hit songs for artists like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and Michael Jackson died in a head-on crash in South Carolina.

It happened on Tuesday in York County. Lashawn Daniels was one of two people killed in the crash. A pickup truck and Daniel’s vehicle collided head-on.

Daniels was known in the music industry as “Big Shiz.” He leaves behind a wife and three children.

His publicist says Daniels helped write countless hits for big-named artists. He won a grammy for best R&B song as one of the writers of the song “Say My Name” by Destiny’s Child.

