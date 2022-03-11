LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Festival International de Louisiane has officially released the schedule for 2022. The festival is planned for April 27 – May 1, with artists from over 20 different countries and regions set to perform.

Festival International officials believe that 2022 will be one of the best years of the festival, returning to in-person events and performances after the coronavirus pandemic caused a cancelation of the events in 2020 and a change of format in 2021.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating Festival in person with our artists and crowds again.” said Programming Director Lisa Stafford. “Festival is coming back strong this year with the first night featuring two local favorite acts.”

Wednesday will kick off an evening of music from Lafayette’s own Williams family dynasty. Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas will take the stage at 6:30 p.m., followed by Lil’ Nathan & the Zydeco Big Timers.

This year, Festival International will take place from April 27 – May 1. Attendees can look forward to performances by renowned artists like Cuban funk master Cimafunk on Saturday night. The big Sunday closing act will be The Wailers of Jamaica, which Reggae fans have reportedly been requesting to have back.

Other international acts that will be rocking downtown Lafayette this year include Sinkane of Sudan, Natu Camara of Guinea, Son Rompe Pera of Mexico, and fan favorites Dakhabrakha of Ukraine.

As always, Festival International remains focused on showcasing Francophone (French-speaking) musicians in 2022. A few of the en français performances to catch include:

Delgres (France/Guadeloupe)

La Patente (New Brunswick)

Bon Enfant (Québec)

The Daiquiri Queens (Louisiana)

Lakou Mizik (Haiti)

The Reminders (Belgium/U.S.)

Festivalgoers can also look forward to hearing local favorites like Grammy Award winner Lost Bayou Ramblers, plus Cedric Watson & Bijou Créole, Zachary Richard, Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys, Dustin Gaspard, Boma Bango, Smoov Ras & The Reflection, and many more.

A full schedule can be found online.