Felicity Huffman released from prison early: report

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

DUBLIN (KRON) – Actress Felicity Huffman has reportedly been released from prison early after serving 11 of the 14 days for her sentence in the college admissions scandal.

Huffman began her two-week sentence at the low-security Federal Correctional Institute in Dublin on Oct. 15 but was released early Friday due to a policy that applies for inmates whose release date falls on a weekend, TMZ reports.

Her scheduled release date was Sunday.

As part of Huffman’s sentence, she must perform 250 hours of community service.

She has reportedly already paid the $30,000 fine.

Huffman was sentenced in September for paying $15,000 to rig her daughter’s SAT scores in the college admissions scandal that ensnared dozens of wealthy and well-connected parents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

