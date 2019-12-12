Who dat? Disguised Drew Brees to appear on ‘Undercover Boss’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – Walk-On’s announced earlier this week that founder and CEO Brandon Landry and co-owner Drew Brees will be featured on the premiere episode of the new season of the CBS TV show Undercover Boss.
The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m.
Brees and Landry will be disguised in wigs and prosthetic makeup. The duo told the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report that the experience was “eye-opening.”
In the episode, fans will see the New Orleans Saints quarterback with long-hair and a beard. He will go by the name “Chris.”
Chris works as a busser and dishwasher for the popular restaurant/sports bar.
Landry will be wearing glasses and a beard. He will work as Walk-On’s kitchen manager.
Walk-On’s currently has 33 open locations and over 150 locations in development across 15 states, according to Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.