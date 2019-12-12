Live Now
Who dat? Disguised Drew Brees to appear on ‘Undercover Boss’

Drew Brees takes off his wig CBS’ Undercover Boss. (Greater Baton Rouge Business Report)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – Walk-On’s announced earlier this week that founder and CEO Brandon Landry and co-owner Drew Brees will be featured on the premiere episode of the new season of the CBS TV show Undercover Boss.

Drew Brees’ disguise for Undercover Boss

The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m.

Brees and Landry will be disguised in wigs and prosthetic makeup. The duo told the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report that the experience was “eye-opening.”

In the episode, fans will see the New Orleans Saints quarterback with long-hair and a beard. He will go by the name “Chris.”

Chris works as a busser and dishwasher for the popular restaurant/sports bar.

Landry will be wearing glasses and a beard. He will work as Walk-On’s kitchen manager.

Walk-On’s currently has 33 open locations and over 150 locations in development across 15 states, according to Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.

