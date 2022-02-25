LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Downtown Rising organizers announced a lineup reveal event that will be held on March 24. The event is free to the public.

Downtown Rising 2022 is presented by RADER and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. The lineup reveal will take place at RADER’s new office located at 838 Coolidge St. in Lafayette. Central Pizza will provide complimentary food and beverages.

There will also be music by DJ Digital and an auction of the official Downtown Rising 2022 painting. Proceeds will benefit Downtown Rising’s event partner Festival International de Louisiane.

The event starts at 5 p.m. The reveal of the official Downtown Rising 2022 lineup is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m.

Downtown Rising is an annual event that celebrates Downtown’s growth and development as the city center continues to rise. Downtown Lafayette continues to grow business and is the heart where the community gathers, belongs, and celebrates. It’s about acknowledging Downtown’s wins and progress with a night of entertainment featuring nationally and locally renowned acts. Previous Downtown Rising headline acts include The Revivalists, Tank and the Bangas and Big Freedia.

General Admission, Front Stage and VIP tickets for Downtown Rising 2022 will be on sale at Social Entertainment as soon as the lineup has been revealed.

For more information on Downtown Rising, visit Social Entertainment or follow Downtown Rising on

Facebook and Instagram.