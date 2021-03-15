Downtown Alive! kicks off 2021 season on March 19 with Cupid

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — In his Downtown Alive! debut, Lafayette’s own Cupid will kick off the 38th season of the acclaimed concert series Friday, March 19, at 6 p.m.

Spring 2021 DTA! Virtual Concert Lineup

All shows stream live on the Downtown Alive! Facebook page beginning at 6 p.m.

Friday, March 19 — Cupid (Rhythm & Blues)

Friday, April 16 — Sweet Cecilia (Americana)

Friday, May 21 — Eric Adcock & Michael Juan Nunez (Funk & Soul)

Inspired by NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, each DTA! virtual show will highlight downtown venues and homegrown, world-renowned artists while providing an intimate opportunity to celebrate live, local music. Cupid will be performing live from Parish Ink t-shirt shop in Downtown Lafayette.

“We encourage the Acadiana community to make plans to join us online on Friday nights to enjoy virtual concerts — made possible with the support of Evangeline Maid — and help keep the music alive,” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, the non-profit organization that produces Downtown Alive! “Cupid is an amazing entertainer, and we are thrilled that he is finally performing at Downtown Alive! after playing shows all over the world. We know he will get viewers on their feet, whether they are watching from home or any of our official watch party locations!”

All three concerts will be streamed live on the Downtown Alive! Facebook page, and shown at Official DTA! Watch Parties at Tula Tacos + Amigos, The Grouse Room, and Legends of Lafayette’s Downtown location.

You can support DTA! by tuning in to each Friday night show. Learn more about Downtown Alive! and this season’s artists by visiting www.downtownlafayette.org/downtown-alive .