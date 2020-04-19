Company wants to pay you $1,000 to binge-watch every Harry Potter film

RICHMOND, Va. (WMTV) – With everyone stuck indoors because of the coronavirus pandemic, there may never be a better time to binge-watch every single Harry Potter film ever made.

And one company wants to pay you for it, too.

EDsmart announced this week that it will be paying five people $41.50 an hour plus $1,000 and prizes to watch all 10 Harry Potter films and the spin-off Fantastic Beasts movies.

EDsmart calculates that’s about 25 hours and 6 minutes of your time.

“Most of the Muggle world is struggling with self-isolation and not having a normal routine–like we’re all living in the cupboard under the stairs at 4 Privet Drive, Little Whinging,” the company said in a release Friday.

EDsmart adds they want people who are social-media savvy, are at least 18 years old and, of course, just love Harry Potter.

Once the five participants watch all the films, they will be asked to rank each movie and write about it online.