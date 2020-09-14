Cajundome to host drive-in rock concert on October 18

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The frontmen of two bands are teaming up for a drive-in concert tour that will be making a stop at the Cajundome on Oct. 18.

Aaron Lewis, the frontman of Staind, and Sully Erna, the singer of Godsmack, will play in an intimate, acoustic session as part of The American Drive-In Tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 18 at noon at all Ticketmaster outlets. Details subject to change based on local guidelines. Events are rain or shine. Up to four patrons per vehicle will be allowed.

“Me and Aaron Lewis?” said Sully Erna. “Onstage together…acoustic? Do I need to say more? Just don’t miss it! It may never happen again.”

“Sully and I have been friends for 25 years,” said Aaron Lewis. “We’ve been talking about doing something for the last 10 years. The time has finally come. I couldn’t be more excited to be bringing this to you in such strange times.”

Erna is the founder, vocalist, guitarist and songwriter for the multiplatinum rock band Godsmack, who have sold over 20 million records worldwide, enjoying four Grammy nominations and eleven #1 singles at mainstream rock radio. In May, Godsmack’s “Unforgettable” became the fourth #1 rock track from their latest album When Legends Rise (BMG). This accomplishment makes Godsmack one of only four rock acts to reach this milestone. Erna also released his latest solo album Hometown Life in 2016.

Lewis, who fronts and founded the rock group Staind, has sold 17 million albums worldwide and has enjoyed four consecutive top-three debuts on Billboard’s Top 200. The single “It’s Been Awhile,” remains the most-played rock song of its decade. His solo material includes the platinum selling hit “Country Boy” and 4 albums of Outlaw Country tunes, including his most recent album, State I’m In.