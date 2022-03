LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Brooks & Dunn will be making a stop in Lafayette on their Reboot 2022 Tour on Thursday June 9th. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Mar. 4 at 10 a.m.

Brooks & Dunn will be joined by Jordan Davis and Dillon Carmichael. Visit cajundome.com for details of tickets. Tickets can also be purchased at the Cajundome box office.