Big Freedia added as New Orleans host for ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2021′

On Monday morning, ABC announced Big Freedia as host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebration in the Central Time Zone.

PJ Morton will perform the anthem “Auld Lang Syne” during the CST broadcast, Billboard reported.

“We are beyond excited that Big Freedia and PJ Morton, two of New Orleans’ brightest musical lights, will be shining for our city and before the entire world as we ring in the new year,” New Orleans Mayor said in a statement. “Even though we won’t be watching this performance in person, we will be watching from the safety of our homes as ‘Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021′ rings in the new year with that special New Orleans flavor.”

Big Freedia joins fellow hosts Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale and Billy Porter, who will be ringing in the TV special from Times Square in New York City,