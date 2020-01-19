“Bad Boys,” “Dolittle,” “1917” lead at box office this weekend

Two new movies led the weekend box office: one did better than forecast, while the other… not so much.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” fell to fifth place, but $8.4 million gave the blockbuster a domestic total of $494 million. “Jumanji: The Next Level” took fourth place with $9.6 million — it’s at $273 million domestic. “1917” fell from first to third, but the Golden Globe and Producers’ Guild winner made $22.1 million.

“Dolittle” managed a second-place debut, but its opening weekend gross of $22.5 million was at the low end of expectations.

“Bad boys For Life” dominated in its debut. The long-awaited action threequel overwhelmed expectations, opening on top with $59.2 million.

The nation’s top 10 films for this weekend are: