Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

‘Bad Boys,’ ’1917′ best ‘The Gentleman’ at box office

News
Posted: / Updated:

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — “Boys” trumped “Gentlemen” in movie theaters over the weekend as Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s “Bad Boys for Life” easily remained the top ticket seller over newcomer “The Gentlemen.”

The third “Bad Boys” film, coming 17 years after “Bad Boys II,” sold $34 million in tickets in its second weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. The R-rated action-comedy from Sony Pictures, which cost about $90 million to make, has grossed $120.6 million in two weeks domestically.

Second place went to Sam Mendes’ “1917,” which added theaters in its fifth week of release to keep pace with its Academy Awards momentum. The film grossed $15.8 million over the weekend to bring its North American total to $103.9 million. Worldwide, it’s taken in $200.5 million.

It was a good weekend for “1917.” On Saturday night, Mendes took the top prize at the Directors Guild Awards, solidifying the World War I tale as the clear Oscar frontrunner and Mendes as the favorite for best director. The film earlier triumphed at the highly predictive Producers Guild Awards. And its venerated cinematographer, Roger Deakins, also won the American Society of Cinematographers award on Saturday.

The weekend’s top new release was Guy Ritchie’s star-studded gangster film “The Gentlemen.” The STXfilms release came in on the high side of expectations with $11 million in ticket sales. The film, a return to the criminal underworld for Ritchie (“Aladdin,” “Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels”), stars Matthew McConaughey as a American expat with a London marijuana empire under threat. Reviews were fairly strong for “The Gentlemen” (72% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) though many critics saw traces of racism in the film’s depictions.

The Universal horror film “The Turning,” a modern adaptation of Henry James’ “The Turn of the Screw” that drew terrible reviews, collected $7.3 million in its debut weekend.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore.

  1. “Bad Boys for Life,” $34 million.
  2. “1917,” $15.8 million.
  3. “Dolittle,” $12.5 million.
  4. “The Gentlemen,” $11 million.
  5. “Jumanji: The Next Level,” $7.9 million.
  6. “The Turning,” $7.3 million.
  7. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” $5.2 million.
  8. “Little Women,” $4.7 million.
  9. “Just Mercy,” $4.1 million.
  10. “Knives Out,” $3.7 million.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
21 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Considerable cloudiness. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Mostly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers tapering off early with foggy conditions overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
48°F Showers tapering off early with foggy conditions overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Cloudy this evening then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
51°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories