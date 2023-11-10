(KLFY) — Nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards have been released, and Acadiana is well represented in several categories.
Lauren Daigle, who was born in Lake Charles and grew up in Lafayette, was nominated for two awards. Her self-titled album “Lauren Daigle” was nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album, and one of the songs on the album, “Thank God I Do,” was nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song.
Daigle previously won a Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song in 2019 for the song “You Say.”
The category of Best Regional Roots Music Album was dominated by Louisiana artists, and three of the nominees call Acadiana home. They are:
- New Beginnings — Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band
- Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers
- Live: Orpheum Theater Nola — Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra
Other Louisiana Grammy nominees include Jon Batiste, the New Breed Bass Band, New Orleans Nightcrawlers and The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
The 66th Grammy Awards will take place Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
