Breaking News Email Alerts

Skip to content
KLFY.com
Lafayette
41°
Sign Up
Lafayette
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Watch Now ▶️
News
As Seen on KLFY
Local News
Louisiana News
National News
Lafayette Parish
Acadia Parish
Evangeline Parish
Iberia Parish
Jeff Davis Parish
St. Landry Parish
St. Martin Parish
St. Mary Parish
Vermilion Parish
Your Local Election HQ
Politics from The Hill
Hispanic Heritage Month
KLFY Podcasts
Entertainment News
Find the lowest gas prices in Lafayette
Russia and Ukraine conflict
Veterans Voices
Acadiana Boil Advisories and Water Shutdowns
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Progress in New Iberia 1 month after twin tornadoes …
Video
Local author discusses how La. inspired her YA novel
La. man sentenced for production of child pornography
Video
La. man found with 33 guns, sentenced to over 6 years
Weather
Current Acadiana Conditions
Live Doppler 10 Radar
Lafayette & Acadiana 7-Day Forecast
Sky10 Camera Network
Tracking the Tropics
Hunting and Fishing Forecast
Daily Weather Newsletter sign-up
Acadiana Kidcasters
Sports
Local Sports
Cajun Nation
Inside Cajun Nation podcast
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
National Sports
1st and 10
Athlete of the Week
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Shows
Reve Coffee — Passe Partout Blend
Passe Partout
Meet Your Neighbor
Acadiana Live
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Dial Dalfred
Eye on Scams
Moving Acadiana Forward
Destination Louisiane
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Eye on Health
Acadiana Kidcasters — Apply Here
Pay It Forward
Legal Authority
Best Reviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Contests
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
Acadiana Kidcasters — Apply for your child to do the weather on KLFY-TV
About
KLFY Apps
Apply to be a Guest on KLFY
KLFY TV Schedule
Meet the KLFY News 10 Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
FCC Public File
Management
KLFY EEO Reports
Privacy Policy
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Nexstar Media
Work for KLFY News 10
Mardi Gras in Acadiana
Search
Please enter a search term.
Breaking News Email Alerts
UL Lafayette first university in the nation to join …
Top Breaking News Email Alerts Headlines
Trending Stories
La. man found with 33 guns, sentenced to over 6 years
Man accused of 18 storage unit burglaries in La.
Progress in New Iberia 1 month after twin tornadoes …
$200 for a sack of crawfish? Prices way up from last …
Locally owned Mexican restaurant opening in Lafayette
Ville Platte woman found not guilty of murdering …
Louisiana mother kills home intruder to protect kids