Vermilion Parish educator named La. 2021 Elementary Principal of the Year

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — A Vermilion Parish school principal was among those honored at the 14th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Awards Gala, which was held virtually this year.

Rachelle Brown of LeBlanc Elementary School was named the Louisiana 2021 Elementary School Principal of the Year, which is one of three runner-up positions to Louisiana State Principal of the Year.

Nathalie Roy, of Glasgow Middle School in East Baton Rouge Parish, was named the 2021 State Teacher of the Year. Alnata Dione Bradford, of Parkway Elementary School in Vernon Parish, was named the 2021 State Principal of the Year.

In addition to announcing the overall state winners, the Department named the 2021 State Elementary, Middle and High School Teacher and Principal of the Year winners.

The 2021 Elementary School Teacher of the Year is Angelle Bourgeois of Allemands Elementary School in St. Charles Parish; the 2021 Middle School Teacher of the Year is Trinette Wallace of West Thibodaux Middle School in Lafourche Parish; and the 2021 High School Teacher of the Year is Kate Youngblood of Benjamin Franklin High School in Orleans Parish.

The 2021 Middle School Principal of the Year is Dennis Stewart of Alexandria Middle Magnet School in Rapides Parish; and the 2021 High School Principal of the Year is Jerel Bryant of G. W. Carver High School in the Collegiate Academies.