USDA extends free lunch waivers through end of school year to all students

(KLFY) — Students at schools nationwide will be able to eat daily breakfast and lunch meals free of charges thanks to a USDA waiver valid through May 2021 or until available funds are depleted.

The free meals will be available to all students, regardless of income eligibility.

Lafayette Public School System (LPSS) Public Information Officer Allison Dickerson said students will be able to get both on-campus meals and Meals-to-Go, as well as free snack meals for after-school care programs.

All COVID-19 safety precautions will continue to be in effect during this time, she added.