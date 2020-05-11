UL System plans to resume in-person classes at its 9 schools this fall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – The nine schools that are part of the University of Louisiana System say they’re planning to resume in-person classes this fall, the school system announced Monday, May 11.

Schools are currently designing specific plans in order to prioritize the health and safety or students, faculty, and staff members.

“Throughout this event, our member institutions have prioritized safety and learning. Those will remain our chief considerations as we begin the process of re-populating our campuses,” UL System President and CEO Jim Henderson said. “The university experience is more than just attending class and we are optimistic, with the right safeguards in place and following the guidance of health experts, that we will be able to safely return to campus in August.”

Back in April, UL System Board Chair Mark Romero appointed a committee to oversee post-pandemic operations. The committee will meet later in May to discuss returning to campus and to review guidelines to help universities safely reopen.

“Our universities have been in lock-step through the interruptions we experienced the past couple of months,” Henderson said. “This systemic coordination is beneficial to students, faculty, staff, and the state as a whole.”

Guidelines for reopening will address segmenting return to campus in waves, testing requirements, increased hygiene practices, communication practices, and social distancing protocols.

The nine schools included in the UL System are: