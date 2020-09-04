UL students form voter registration advisory board — Be The Change UL

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Five students in the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Communication Department and the campus’ Rotaract Club have formed an advisory board that aims to get more students registered to vote in this fall’s upcoming election.

“Be the Change – UL” is the voter registration campaign slogan the students are using. The coalition formed in July 2020, under the leadership of UL Lafayette Instructor Mrs. Maniko Barthelemy. Barthelemy joined the Department of Communication in 2017 and said she believes college students hold power and their vote sends a clear message.

“There’s power in voting, and there’s power in voicing your opinions through our democratic process. The current state of our nation reiterates how instrumental voting can be, especially by our future leaders,” stated Barthelemy.

Currently, students are being advised to visit “RocktheVote.org” and register through quick and easy registration process. Once students register, they can direct message their confirmation to any of the Be the Change – UL’s social accounts to be entered in a raffle for a $25 gift card. The winner of the raffle will be chosen Sept. 15 at noon. The drawing will be streamed via Instagram and Twitter.

“Rock the Vote” is a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building the political power of young people. The advisory board is not affiliated with any political parties; moreover, they would just like all of their peers to be registered to vote.

More information can be found by visiting their pages on Instagram and Twitter (@BeTheChange_UL). You can also contact their faculty instructor for information using maniko.barthelemy@louisiana.edu.