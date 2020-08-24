UL Lafayette announces changes in preparation for Hurricane Marco

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has released the following information on changes caused by Hurricane Marco. The full release is as follows:

In response to Hurricane Marco, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette has announced the following instructional, operational, and residential changes beginning at noon Monday, Aug. 24, through Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Classes

In-person and HyFlex classes held prior to noon on Monday will remain on campus as usual.

In-person and HyFlex classes that begin at noon or later on Monday will be held remotely.

All in-person classes on Tuesday will be held remotely.

All HyFlex classes will remain remote through Friday, Aug. 28.

Online, hybrid, and remote classes will continue as usual.

Students, if the weather prohibits you from attending or participating in your class, contact your professor. If you need further assistance, contact the Office of the Dean of Students at deanofstudents@louisiana.edu or (337) 482-6276.



Campus Operations

On-campus operations and departmental offices will move to teleworking at noon on Monday and will continue remote operations through Tuesday.

Only essential personnel performing weather-related tasks should remain on campus Monday afternoon and report on Tuesday, if needed. Contact your supervisor with questions.

Employees, if the weather prohibits you from working remotely, contact your supervisor.

Buildings

Edith Garland Dupré Library and the Agnes Edwards Hall open-use lab will remain open until 1 p.m. on Monday. It will be closed from 1 p.m. on Monday through Tuesday.

The Student Health Services will remain open during its normal operating hours.

All other campus buildings with the exception of residence halls will close at noon on Monday and will remain closed through Tuesday. This includes Bourgeois Hall, the Child Development Center, and the Student Union.

Residential Housing

All students in on-campus residences should shelter in place beginning Monday afternoon.

Dining

Cypress Lake Dining Hall will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday. Breakfast and lunch for Tuesday will be delivered to campus residents Monday evening. Cypress Lake Dining Hall will reopen Tuesday evening for dinner.

Campus Cupboard

Campus Cupboard will be open from 9 a.m.-noon on Monday, and closed on Tuesday.

Parking

Students coming to campus on Monday may park in the Girard Park Circle Parking Garage for free.

Campus residents may move their vehicles to the parking garage Monday afternoon and may park for free through Friday, Aug. 28.

Campus Events

All in-person campus events are cancelled through Friday, Aug. 28. Virtual events will continue as planned.

University Communications

The University will continue to monitor the storms. A decision regarding classes and University operations for Wednesday, Aug. 26, will be communicated no later than noon on Tuesday.

Updates and emergency information will be posted on the University’s website and official social media accounts. Information will be communicated to you through your University email account and through the University’s Emergency Notification System (ENS).

ENS emergency alerts are sent by email, telephone and text message. If you have not signed up to receive emergency alerts, please do so. View directions on how to sign up for ENS alerts on the Office of Environmental Health and Safety website.