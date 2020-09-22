Students grades 3-12 invited to submit creative writing for Festival of Words

Acadiana-area students in grades 3-12 are invited to submit their creative writing pieces to the Festival of Words Student Creative Writing Contest.
The contest, co-sponsored by the National Writing Project of Acadiana, seeks original writing pieces in three categories: fiction, poetry and creative non-fiction. All students are invited, including students of public schools, private schools, charter schools, and homeschools.
Writings should be submitted through a supervising teacher or school facilitator online by sending them to Dr. H. Michelle Kreamer at hmkreamer@louisiana.edu. Parent/guardian permission must be granted by filling out the student writing contest entry form. The supervising teacher or school facilitator should submit these forms electronically by the submission deadline as well. Awards will be given for first, second, and third place winners. Contest winners will also receive an anthology publication of winning entries.
Contest winners will be announced on Friday, Oct. 30 and will be invited to read their original writing pieces virtually on Saturday, Nov. 7. Final deadline for online submissions via e-mail is Friday, Oct. 23 by 11:55 p.m.