Southern University announces passing of former Chancellor Roosevelt D. Steptoe

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)— Former Southern University at Baton Rouge Chancellor Roosevelt D. Steptoe, died Friday at age 86.

Southern University and A&M College announced his passing Saturday on social media.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of former Chancellor Roosevelt D. Steptoe. A lifetime member of @southernualumni , Steptoe was chancellor 1975 -1982. Our thoughts are with his loved ones.

His tenure as chancellor at SU lasted for seven years from 1975 to 1982.

The Mississippi native started his career at SU, his alma mater in 1967, serving as director of economic and transportation research, and later became the director of economics research projects and professor of economics.

He ended his career at the university in 1985, and afterwards served as vice president for academic affairs at Alabama State University and also served as an assistant professor of economics at Florida A&M University and Alabama A&M University in Huntsville, Alabama.

Steptoe was also a published author of several articles concerning transportation, economics, and other community-focused issues and held a special interest in researching these topics with disadvantaged populations in mind.