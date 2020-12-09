SLCC names Dr. Vincent June as chancellor

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — After a national search, the board of directors of the South Louisiana Community College promoted their interim chancellor Dr. Vincent June as the system’s next permanent chancellor today.

The Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) Board of Supervisors made the decision unanimously, according to a press release. June’s appointment is effective immediately.

June currently provides oversight for all academic and operational functions of a multi-campus (8 parishes) college operation serving more than 17,000 students annually. In their press release borad officials called June “a visionary leader with a keen sense for strategy and forward-thinking.” June has been working with faculty and staff to develop and implement a college-wide COVID-19 Response and Reopening Plan while also executing strategic efforts to support summer and fall 2020 enrollment initiatives.

“On behalf of the Board of Supervisors, I want to congratulate Dr. June on his selection as the new chancellor of SLCC,” said Tim Hardy, LCTCS board supervisor and chair of the search committee. “We were impressed by the knowledge and experiences of each finalist. After a thorough vetting process, we believe Dr. June is the perfect fit for the students, the college, and the community it serves, and he will continue leading our efforts to deliver world-class academic and workforce training in the greater Acadiana region.”

“I feel extremely grateful and honored to be selected as the next chancellor to lead South Louisiana Community College,” said June. “As vice chancellor for academic and student affairs over the past four years, I have experienced so many outstanding successes at this great institution with faculty, staff, students, and the Acadiana community. Today is a phenomenal bonus for me to serve at the helm of leading SLCC, and I am thankful to the LCTCS search committee, Dr. Monty Sullivan, and the LCTCS Board of Supervisors for their support and endorsement.”

