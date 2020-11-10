SLCC names candidates for permanent chancellor position

South Louisiana Community College has named four finalist in its search for a chancellor.

The position has been held by Interim Chancellor Vincent June since late May when Natalie Harder, who led the school since 2012, left for a new job as president of Coker University in South Carolina.

June, who was vice chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs, has been named one of four finalists for the job.

Other finalists are Mickey D. Best, formerly of New Mexico State University branch campus in Grants, New Mexico; Heather Bigard of Lake-Sumter State College in central Florida; and Adrian Douglas, formerly of Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kansas.

The Louisiana Community and Technical College System announced the four finalists Monday after a nationwide search that began in July, according to a release.

“As a Board, we are delighted with the quality and depth of these four finalists,” said Tim Hardy, LCTCS Board supervisor and Search Committee chair. “They represent the depth and quality of the national search. We are confident that the next Chancellor of South Louisiana Community College is among this group and will continue leading the college forward to meet the needs of the Greater Acadiana Region.”