Parent: Students in St. Landry virtual school not getting the same education as in-person students

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Jermaine Greene is one of the many parents disappointed with how the St. Landry Parish School Board chooses to operate the 2020 school year. Just last week, parents were seen protesting outside of the school board office. They were upset because they had no choice but to enroll their children in virtual learning. Greene says because of his two daughters’ illnesses, they have to stay home.

“I was always 100 percent virtual,” said Greene. “I have a five-year-old who has sickle cell and a 16-year-old who just finished beating cancer. Going back to school right now from doctor’s advice was not an option.”

His disappointment stems from a different issue. Now that St. Landry Parish is moving to Phase 3, parents now have the option to send their children back to the classroom. However, Greene finds it unfair; students who are virtual will not get the same education as those inside of the classroom.

“The same education that the kids are going to school to get, we want the teachers to teach the students that are staying at home as well because they earned that right,” he said.

Greene says the program is similar but not the same.

“It’s a remedial type of virtual academy that they have set up that they use for kids who are unfortunately in summer school or unfortunately in alternative schools. That’s the program that they have been using that they’re basing off of kids given to honor roll students.”