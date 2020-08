OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The Diocese of Lafayette reports that Opelousas Catholic School suffered some minor flooding damage during Hurricane Laura. As a result, students in grades 6-12 will move to virtual learning only while repairs are made.

Diocese Director of Communications Blue Rolfes said the repairs should take around one week or so.

The elementary school and the gymnasium were not damaged. As such, grades Pre-K through 5 will attend classes on campus as usual starting Monday, Aug. 31.