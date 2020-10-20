Online applications for LPSS Magnet Academies to start Nov. 9

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School system announced that online applications for Magnet Academies for the 2021-2022 school year will open on Monday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.

Applications should be submitted via www.lafayettechoice.com before the deadline of Jan. 15, 2021. A lottery drawing for all grade levels will be held Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 to determine student placements.

Instead of an in-person Magnet Academy Showcase, this year each school will be creating a short video highlighting each Academy that will be posted online to a YouTube channel by Nov. 9. For further information, please contact the Magnet Academy office at (337) 521-7160 or (337) 521-7044.

KEY MAGNET ACADEMY DATES:

Applications Open: Nov. 9, 2020 (10 a.m.)

Applications Close: Jan. 15, 2021 (12 a.m.)

Lottery Drawing: Feb. 18, 2021

The Lafayette Parish School System offers Magnet Academies at various elementary, middle, and high school levels. In addition to providing students the curriculum required by state guidelines, the Magnet Academies offer specialized theme-immersed programs, allowing for more exciting and fulfilling educational opportunities. Students of Lafayette Parish can apply for admission in the 19 Magnet Academies located at 21 district schools at the appropriate grade levels.

Each Magnet Academy offers innovative programming that supports what students need to expand their horizons and explore their desires. From Arts, Broadcasting and Journalism, Business, Health Services, Legal Studies, STEM, and Technology to Early College Academy, JROTC, and World Language Immersion — students are prepared to enter the workforce and post-secondary education with skills for success. To learn more about what LPSS Magnet Academies have to offer, visit lafayettechoice.com.