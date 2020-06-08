LSU under fire after social media videos show students using racial slurs

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – Social media is calling out LSU after a video showing an incoming freshman using a racial slur surfaced.

“This statement is just uncalled for, just unnecessary and just hate-filled,” said Cambryn Crier who is a part of BlackOutLSU.

The group is calling for change from the administration as other posts with racial slurs come to light.

“Those comments are vile and disgusting and have really no place in our society today,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards.

LSU is now investigating if any policies were violated. All of this comes just days after LSU Interim President Tom Galligan asked a group at a protest, “What can we do on our campus to make it a better place?”

They released a statement regarding derogatory and racist speech saying they do not condone bigotry or hate in any form, but they do say they have limits.

That statement goes on to say “That means the freedoms that allow for the current meaningful and poignant protest also protect speech that we may find repulsive and offensive.”

Some people on social media say the statement doesn’t do enough. Now, there’s an online petition encouraging university leaders to rescind the acceptance of the incoming freshman.

“Ultimately, I think LSU has a rich culture, but certain things like this cannot go on any longer and expect us to feel comfortable as students,” said Crier.

Students say they hope to meet with the administration to talk about how to move forward.

You can read LSU’s full statement here.