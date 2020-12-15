LPSS to test system by going virtual learning only Dec. 21-22

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Public School System (LPSS) will go virtual-only for Dec. 21-22, but not because of COVID-19 increases in the schools, according to a press release.

Instead, the two-day switch to virtual learning is, in essence, a test of the system in case the district needs to go virtual full-time. A trial run will instill confidence in students, families, and staff if and when virtual learning becomes necessary, said officials.

“By conducting this completely virtual exercise in advance, the district will be better able to evaluate and update current plans and provide our teachers, school leaders, and families valuable information regarding our school-wide virtual plans,” said Chief Academic Officer Dr. Mark Rabalais. “It is also an opportunity for parents – oftentimes with multiple children – to prepare their home for virtual learning and test devices and connectivity on different platforms. By identifying barriers early on, parents can provide valuable feedback to the schools as we tweak the district’s virtual process.”

Officials said that students across the district already have devices for learning. Additional details will be forthcoming from each school.

Attendance will be mandatory for each student, said officials, and all work for the two day-period is required. Work may be used for grading purposes. All employees will report to their assigned work location. Grab-and-Go meals will be available for pickup. To order student meals, visit the LPSS

website.

After the winter break on January 4, 2021, LPSS will return to hybrid instruction for middle and high school students and face-to-face instruction for elementary school students.