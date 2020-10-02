LPSS to remain in Phase 2 until the end of the current grading period

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Today, the Lafayette Public School System announced that it will remain in Phase 2 until at least Friday, November 6, when the current grading period ends. Until then, the Superintendent and district administrators will continue to work closely with government and healthcare officials to assess the status of the COVID-19 virus in the local community.

A press release from LPSS said this means that students in Pre-K through 5th grade will continue attending class in-person five days a week while students in 6th through 12th grade will continue attending class in a hybrid model.

The release said Superintendent Irma Trosclair, in collaboration with various stakeholders, made the decision to remain in Phase 2 with the best interest of LPSS’s students, staff, and community in mind.

“LPSS schools have done a great job maintaining safety protocols and adhering to recommended guidelines,” said Trosclair. “As we work to plan for a transition to Phase 3, we will maintain a deliberate and measured approach to ensure we are providing a healthy learning environment for our students and staff.”

All mitigation efforts will remain in effect at LPSS schools and on buses, which include

wearing face masks, practicing social distancing, heightened hand hygiene, increased cleaning and

disinfection, and an emphasis on keeping children home when they are sick. This update does not

impact students who are enrolled in Lafayette Online Academy.