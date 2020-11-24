LPSS: All middle and high school students return to hybrid schedule after Thanksgiving

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) announced today that all middle school and high school students in the parish will return to a hybrid learning schedule after the Thanksgiving break. This includes Southside High and David Thibodaux STEM Magnet.

Elementary schools will continue face-to-face instruction daily as they are now.

LPSS Public Information Officer Allison Dickerson said in a press release that when middle school and high school students return to class on Monday, Nov. 30, they will resume their A/B schedule.

Dickerson said parents should take note that the week of Nov. 30 is a B week, meaning B-day students report to school on Friday, Dec. 4. For easy reference view the district A/B calendar here. This schedule will continue through Dec. 22, 2020, and an announcement regarding how students will report on Jan. 4, 2021 will be made prior to the holiday break.

“While we know that face-to-face instruction is best for all students, our goal is to take proactive actions now to avoid closing schools entirely,” stated the release. “We recognize that this is a fluid situation, and we will continue to evaluate and adjust our learning model based on the most current information we have available. We want to once again urge everyone to do their part in slowing down the spread of this virus. Please continue to wear masks, limit large gatherings, wash hands, and practice social distancing. These efforts will help our students and staff remain safely in school.”

“Every member of our community plays a part in helping to slow the spread of this virus, as well as keeping our students in school,” said Superintendent of Schools Irma Trosclair. “I want to personally urge everyone to continue practicing mitigation measures, especially as we approach the holiday season.”