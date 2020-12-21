Louisiana education board makes history, elects all female leaders

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s top school board is making history, electing an all-female group of leaders for the first time in its 46-year existence.

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education chose three women for its leadership posts for 2021.

The elections were held Wednesday. Sandy Holloway, of Thibodaux, will remain as board president. Kira Orange Jones, of New Orleans, will become vice president in January. And Ashley Ellis, of Monroe, will serve as secretary-treasurer.

The 11-member education board has eight elected members and three appointees of the governor.

It oversees policy and finance decisions affecting more than 700,000 public school students.