LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Ginger Richard, principal of Green T. Lindon Elementary School

Jeanne Hebert, principal of Acadian Middle School and Renee White, principal of Ovey Comeaux High School are this year’s elementary, middle and high school principals of the year in Lafayette Parish.

Superintendent Irma Trosclair and other administrators surprised each principal with the announcement this week.

The winners of the district now move on to the state competition.