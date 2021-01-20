Lafayette Parish 8th and 12th graders to return to in-person learning Feb. 1

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Students in two grades in Lafayette Parish will return to in-person learning in school on Monday, Feb. 1, according to Lafayette Parish School System Public Information Officer Allison Dickerson.

Students in grades 8 and 12 will join elementary school students in in-person learning. Students in grades 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11 will continue to follow their A/B schedule until further notice. For more information, see the district’s A/B calendar.

“Due to the hard work of our educators and staff in following mitigation measures, COVID-19

transmission in school settings remains low, and we have not experienced wide-spread closures of

schools,” stated Dickerson in a press release. “District administrators continue to work collaboratively with health officials and will continue to evaluate and adjust our learning model based on current information.

“We are thankful for the work of our educators in keeping our students safe in schools as learning

continues,” Dickerson continued. “We encourage everyone to continue doing their part in slowing down the spread of this virus. Please wear masks, limit large gatherings, wash hands, and practice social distancing. These efforts will help our students and staff remain safely in school.”