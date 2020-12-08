Concern grows for some parents about required EOC exams

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The state will require that End of Course (EOC) exams be taken in-person for high school students.

In Acadiana, some agree that it should happen that way, but with the pandemic some aren’t comfortable with the idea.

EOC testing measures the knowledge and skills that a student is expected to have mastered by the end of a high school course.

Anna Leblanc is not a parent, but she’s an educator.

“If they’re sick, I would make them stay home,” Leblanc states.

Next, she factors in that students taking the test will have to be in-person.

She says that’s something she wants to think about.

“If it was a requirement, I don’t know. I’m not sure,” she adds.

There are those who support in-person exam requirements.

One parent believes it’s one way to solve the problem of a student cheating virtually.

“I don’t see a problem with it, virtual and any other form. I think that leaves you a chance to cheat.”

Indiara Dutta prefers to see the state wait for a COVID-19 vaccine before requiring in-person contact; even if it’s for academic advancement

“I think as long as we’re not getting the vaccine it should be virtual. When we get the vaccine, then it’s safer to do in-person.”