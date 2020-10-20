ACT doubles waivers offered to students

(Lafayette Parish School Board Press Release)

LPSS wants to let our high school students know that beginning in September 2020, ACT has doubled the number of fee waivers offered from two to four per student.

In order to be eligible, students must meet the following requirements:

● Currently enrolled in high school in the 11th or 12th grade

● Enrolled in a federal free or reduced-price lunch program at school or resides in a foster home,

is a ward of the state, or is homeless.

“Most colleges will accept a superscore test result which means that if students take the test multiple

times, schools will average a student’s highest score in each sub-score area. This will improve their

chances of getting funding for college and into the school of their choice,” states Chief Academic Officer Dr. Mark Rabablais.

According to Traci Aucoin, director of GEAR UP reminds students in her program, “Seniors participating in the GEAR UP program at Acadiana High, Carencro High, Northside High, and Lafayette High are eligible for the additional waivers. Students can take advantage of these waivers for a chance to improve their scores.”

For further information regarding waivers, juniors and seniors can contact their school counselor or view the waiver here.