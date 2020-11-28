Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Your Local Election HQ
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Local
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Disney to lay off 4,000 more employees amid pandemic
A Bayou Classic Story: The First Lady of the “World Famed” Tiger Marching Band
Video
Governor Edwards responds after Supreme Court rejects petition from Pastor Tony Spell for violating ban on large gatherings
BBB: Stay safe shopping online this holiday season
Video
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler Radar
7-Day Forecast
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Trevor Sonnier’s Weather in the Classroom
Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Athlete of the Week
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Get Well with Dr. Kevin
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Buy Local
Home for the Holidays
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Pro Football Contest
Christmas Dinner Giveaway
Santa Did My Roof
Jingle All The Way
Holiday Giveaways
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
KLFY 2019-2020 EEO Report
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
Remarkable Women of Acadiana
Search
Search
Search
A Bayou Classic Story: The First Lady of the “World Famed” Tiger Marching Band
Education
by: Christopher Leach
Posted:
Nov 28, 2020 / 03:30 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 28, 2020 / 03:30 PM CST
Local News
BBB: Stay safe shopping online this holiday season
Video
Shooting on St. Charles St. leaves one wounded, suspect at large
LPD: Multiple people stabbed after altercation at motel on Alcide Domingue Dr.
Video
District Judge candidate denies involvement in staged automobile accident ring, elaborate insurance scam
Video
Motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in Acadia Parish crassh
Video
Pandemic not stopping Black Friday shoppers
Video
Lafayette Police looking for shoplifting suspect
Crowley Police arrest attempted first-degree murder suspect from April shooting
Lafayette Police: Innocent bystander shot during gunfire exchange on Verdun St.
Video
Iberia Parish schools elect to stay in Phase 3 due to declining positivity rates
More Local
Trending Stories
Governor Edwards responds after Supreme Court rejects petition from Pastor Tony Spell for violating ban on large gatherings
District Judge candidate denies involvement in staged automobile accident ring, elaborate insurance scam
Video
Lafayette Police looking for shoplifting suspect
Motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in Acadia Parish crassh
Video
7-Day Forecast
Sidebar