A Bayou Classic Story: The First Lady of the “World Famed” Tiger Marching Band

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) -- Iberia Parish's public schools are making no changes to their operating plans due to declining COVID-19 positivity rates in the school system.

Superintendent of Schools Carey Laviolette said in a press release that after consulting with the regional office of the Louisiana Department of Health, Iberia Parish schools will remain in Phase 3 of the state's reopening plans. This is allowed by Gov. John Bel Edwards' proclamation taking the state back to a modified Phase 2. Schools are allowed to stay at the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education's Phase 3 guidelines.