Breaking News
Severe weather prompts early school dismissal
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Father’s Day Giveaway

DL365

by:

Posted: / Updated:

No Good Sons is a unique BBQ restaurant that provides the best BBQ and Boil in the state at a reasonable price. Try us once, You won’t regret it!!!

To order call (337)-330-2419 or visit No Good Sons BBQ and Boil

Why Choose Cajun Pools & Spas?

1. Custom Fiberglass & Gunite Swimming Pool Installation
2. Lifetime Warranty on Leisure Fiberglass Pool 
3. Exquisite Quality & Style

To start designing your next home pool or spa, call (337)- 288-POOL and visit Cajun Pools & Spas!

We’ve been proud to provide a large inventory of firearms and accessories for the Rayne community since 1992.

To buy your next product call (337)-334-0033 and visit us at Bullets and Bows!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

77°F Overcast Feels like 78°
Wind
17 mph SE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
44°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

78°F Overcast Feels like 80°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
44°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
15 mph SW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
44°F Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 82°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
44°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

80°F Broken Clouds Feels like 85°
Wind
25 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
42°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories