Dial Dalfred: Ordinance Code Enforcement in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Taneshia and Sidney Chenier own Second Hand Smoke; a pool hall downtown Opelousas. Recently, they’ve tried getting approved for a license to sell alcohol but have been unsuccessful.



Chenier says she was denied a liquor license because her business is within 300 feet of a church. The ordinance is clearly stated in the city’s municipal code, but Chenier pointed out another business in the city that does not meet that requirement.



We caught up with city leaders who walked us through the ordinance which states hard liquor cannot be sold within 500 feet of churches, schools, playgrounds, and libraries; or within 300 feet for beer and wine. So how is it possible one business can operate within less than 200 feet of a school?



Mayor Julius Alsandor says the owners of the other business came before the city council and asked for a variance, but they also had the support of the nearby businesses.

If the Cheniers were to have the support of residents in the area and the pastor of the church, there’s a chance they could be granted a license, but the council would still have to vote and approve the variance. However, city attorney Travis Broussard says more than a dozen residents spoke against having the sale of alcohol at Second Hand Smoke.