Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Dial Dalfred: What can you do about nuisance neighbors?

Dial Dalfred

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A St. Landry Parish woman says she’s all out of options after allegedly being harassed by a neighbor for nearly six years.


“Every time I come outside I can’t even do nothing. He’s harassing me,” resident Janice Barnes said.

Barnes claims things have been stolen out of her yard, her plants destroyed, and loud music has kept her awake too many nights to count.

“It’s not fair. I should not have to lose my rest at night. I can’t go to sleep because he wants to do what he wants to do,” Barnes said.

Barnes says her neighbor, who authorities confirmed is a convicted felon, often shoots a gun in the backyard.
“I’ve called the police. The police don’t want to do anything,” she said.

According to these reports, Ms. Barnes called the sheriff’s office 29 times in the past two years to complain about her neighbors on issues ranging from loud noise, animals in her yard, harassment and trespassing.


In the detail, deputies reported walking around the property and not hearing and music, and no signs of a dog or antagonizing neighbors in her yard.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said there needs to be proof to discern what charges, if any, can be filed.

“If you want to make a case about loud music against your neighbors then you need to record the noise and give it to the deputy when he gets there, he’ll determine whether or not charges can be filed,” Guidroz said.


Sheriff Guidroz has assigned additional patrols as both neighbors have filed complaints. The sheriff says they respond to every call but all the complaints have been unfounded due to a lack of proof.


“A word is not good enough for testimony in court. We have to have a witness or law-enforcement witnessing the entire or part of the incident with documentation from a cell phone, that’s great evidence,” Guidroz said.

If there’s an ongoing issue in your neighborhood or community or there’s a story you’d like me to investigate, send me an email at DialDalfred@klfy.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories