Dial Dalfred: Could packages sent from China carry the Coronavirus?

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) While the Coronavirus has infected nearly 80,000 people worldwide, some online shoppers are wondering if they should be using caution when handling mail from the epicenter of the virus, China.

News Tens Dalfred Jones has answers in tonight’s Dial Dalfred report.

Is it safe to open these packages?

That’s the question of Joey Bordelon as she awaits packages being shipped from China. With Coronavirus cases nearing 80,000 infections and a death toll of almost 2600, concerns are raised about mail coming from overseas.

“I got an email from one of them saying there had been a delay in shipment and it was because of coronavirus restrictions.”

According to the Office of Public Health, like previous strains of coronavirus, this version is believed to spread through droplets; like when an infected person coughs or sneezes and those droplets land on another person.

“Or those droplets may land on a surface and someone comes behind them and immediately touches that surface then rubs their eyes nose or mouth. That’s how the virus is most likely thought to be spread from one person to another”, Dr. Tina Stefanski with the Office of Public Health said.

So just to be clear, when it comes to your international mail:

“There is no evidence to suggest that the virus can live for long periods of time, for example on a package that is being shipped from China to the United States.”

Mrs. Bordelon says she’s still going to use caution when handling her purchase. But according to Dr. Stefanski there is no reason to be alarmed as the virus should not survive the international trip.

“This virus like many others can be killed with routine disinfectant. So cleaning and disinfecting the surface should kill this virus as it does flu virus.”

If you still have concerns about the virus you can call the Acadiana Office of Public Health, and the CDC is constantly refreshing their website with updates and travel notices.

If there’s an ongoing issue in your neighborhood or community or there’s a story you’d like me to investigate, send me an email at DialDalfred@klfy.com.

