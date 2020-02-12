Live Now
Dial Dalfred: Basile councilman social media post suggesting ‘lynching’ as punishment lands him in hot water with constituents

BASILE, La. (KLFY) – A Basile councilman is in hot water with his community after a Facebook post suggesting an alleged criminal should be lynched.

We got reaction from the people he represents and the response from town hall.

The small town of Basile, widely known for their unique Mardi Gras celebrations, is now making headlines for another reason. A viewer sent us a screenshot of a Facebook post made by one of the town’s leaders.

The news article reports a man being arrested for stealing guns in Eunice.

Basile District 2 Councilman Bron Dubroc shared the article and recommended hanging the suspect as punishment.

Herbert Dunn, a 14 year Basile resident said, “He should be punished by judged by a jury of his peers. To be hung by rope, that’s taking us back in the past.”

Vivian Moore of Basile said, “Let him go to court. Let them sentence him and let him get what he deserves. But not to do with the way this councilman is talking.”

In the post, Dubroc references a line from the song titled Simple man. It reads, the artist “Charlie Daniels said it best. Take a big tall tree and a short piece of rope…”

We called the councilman to explain what he meant by the post. He declined an interview but said his post is being blown out of proportion and this is a personal vendetta against him by a certain member of the community. The councilman then suggested I listen to the song, so I did.

The line mentioned in the councilman’s Facebook post contained the following lyrics: “If I had my way with people selling dope, take a big tall tree in a short piece of rope. I’d hang him up high and let him swing until the sun goes down.”

Basile Resident Joyce Dalcour said, “It shouldn’t be. Like I said, everybody have their different opinion.”

Tiffany Crochet of district 2 told us, “That’s old days how they used to punish people. I’ve heard stories from my grandmother and it’s wrong.”

According to the lyrics quoted, the councilman recommends the federal crime of lynching as punishment. Lynching is a crime that killed 3,446 African Americans in the U.S. from 1882-1968.
One district 2 resident who chose to remain anonymous says this is a poor reflection of a leader who represents several races of people. “There is a whole slew of people he represents so he shouldn’t be wanting to hang one.”

We reached out to the mayor of Basile, Mark Denette. He said he read the post after I made him aware of it, and said he didn’t feel like it was his place to comment. So, as of news time there’s no decision on whether or not any action will be taken against the councilman.
It’s also worse noting, Councilman Dubroc deleted the post after we called and requested an interview.

If there’s an ongoing issue in your neighborhood or community or there’s a story you’d like me to investigate, send me an email at DialDalfred@klfy.com.

