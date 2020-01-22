Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Dial Dalfred: St. Mary levee slide

Dial Dalfred

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A major barrier that separates a St. Mary Parish community from the Atchafalaya River has a flaw that if not treated—combined with a record-setting rain event, could send thousands of gallons of water in places it shouldn’t be.
We’re getting answers in tonight’s Dial Dalfred report.

“We have a levee slide here. It’s a couple hundred feet or so long.”

A portion of the West Atchafalaya Basis Levee began to slide in October of 2019.

Since then, the St. Mary Parish Levee District and the Army Corps of Engineers have been watching it closely.

“It’s not considered to be a critical issue. It’s not something that means the whole levee is going to fail or anything along those lines,” Tim Matte, executive director of the St. Mary Parish Levee District says.

One thing that causes these levee slides is during a drought season or just a period of time when the levee doesn’t see much rain, the dirt dries up and forms cracks. When there finally is rain the water seeps into those cracks and washes the dirt down the levee.

A social media post was shared with us about the levee slide, and people, naturally, want to know when it’ll be fixed, especially with the water in the basin as high as it is.

“We don’t see that there is an imminent threat here. We’re going to watch that river level and the higher it gets the more critical the timing might be” Matte said.

With this slide being one of many along the Mississippi and Atchafalaya rivers, the Corps hasn’t confirmed a date for permanent repair, but should there be a flood threat, Matte told News 10 there would also be the opportunity to do some interim measures that would protect this particular, area with a permanent repair to come at some other point in time.

A temporary fix could involve a unique sandbag type of system or even concrete.

The permanent repair means digging out the affected area, finding or even creating a solid foundation, then compacting and adding several layers until the levee reaches its full elevation.

If there’s an ongoing issue in your neighborhood or community or there’s a story you’d like me to investigate, send me an email at DialDalfred@klfy.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Some passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Some passing clouds. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

57°F Broken Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

63°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
44°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories