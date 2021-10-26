T’Frere’s House Bed and Breakfast has a live-in guest that will keep you company

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– There’s a bed and breakfast house in Cajun country that is also haunted. T’Frere’s House Bed and Breakfast was built in 1890 as part of the Comeaux Plantation.

I took a tour of this unique bed and breakfast in this week’s Destination Louisiane.

Guests have come from as far as Nova Scotia and Africa to be in the presence of T’Frere’s guest who never left: Amelie.

Innkeeper Katherine Cobb says Amelie engages with guests whenever they visit, and Cobb herself hears Amelie every day, “from the opening and closing of the doors in the kitchen to the walking around upstairs.”

According to legend, Amelie was a school teacher who was found dead at the bottom of a well on the plantation.

Even then, T’Frere’s House ensures that all guests are well-loved, well-fed, and comfortable.

“I just want them to know that the Acadiana culture is authentic and unique to the United States and our hope is that they feel well-loved while they’re here,” Cobb says.

T’Frere’s House Bed & Breakfast can accommodate up to 20 people with availability throughout the week. They are located at 1905 Verot School Road.