Destination Louisiane: Paddling the Vermilion River

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- More people have turned to outdoor recreation as a healthy and safe option as the state remains in the second phase of reopening its economy.

Getting out on the water is easy in Acadiana, especially for a paddle on the Vermilion River.

“During this pandemic, people are looking for safe ways to get out of the house and experience a little adventure this summer,” says Jesse Guidry with Lafayette Travel. “One of my favorite things to do is to get on any body of water but especially the Vermilion. They have a beautiful launch that makes it easy to get on and off. The Bayou Vermilion District also rents boats and does guided tours.”

There are multiple spots along the Vermilion where you can dock, grab a bite to eat, and take in the sights of Acadiana.

“I will launch from Vermilionville after grabbing some lunch at La Cuisine de Maman one of to the restaurant involved in the Eat Lafayette campaign supporting local restaurants,” says Guidry. “We get a little bite to eat, we get on the water and then one of my favorite places to stop, depending on the day either a smoothie or a cold beer is Café 20.3.”

After a quick canoe ride down the river, we caught up with the manager of Cafe 20.3 which is another featured on the Eat Lafayette campaign this year.

“We have quite a few people who come off the river. Not necessarily always kayaks or canoes, even boats, and pontoons they will come and dock on our floating dock back there have a bite to eat and a drink and be on their way,” says Donovan Boudreaux.