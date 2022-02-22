NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — Stephanie Oswald brings us to a unique exhibit in the French Quarter that showcases the reasons behind the season. The historic New Orleans collection, “Making Mardi Gras,” has summarized Fat Tuesday, in two colorful rooms on Royal street.

“The first goal is to explain what Mardi Gras is to all of the people who come to visit New Orleans. I want them to come here and learn that Mardi Gras is a day, Carnival is the season.”

Most of the exhibit is made of relics from years gone by.

If your destination is New Orleans any time during the next couple of weeks, signs of Carnival are everywhere, but if you want to dig deeper into the traditions of the season, this exhibit is the way to go.