Destination Louisiane: take a walk through the Elsong Gardens at Biedenharn Museum

MONROE,La. (KLFY)– It’s part two of our Biedenharn Museum and Gardens special. The museum, located in Monroe, is comprised of three exhibits, one of which is the Elsong Garden.

Ralph Calhoun, Executive Director of the museum, shows his favorite spot in the garden, an “Oh wow” moment.

Calhoun says that Emma Louise, daughter of Joseph Biedenharn planted flowers when she lived at the house, giving birth to the garden housed at the museum today.

“I’ve always said Joe didn’t have any clue what Emma Louise was going to do to his little garden and so over time she developed what we had today. She had a lot of planting flowers and later she brought a landscape architect and they designed what you see today,” Calhoun says.

Now this garden is open to the public and improvements have been made over the years.

Throughout the year, this garden stays busy with events. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 to 5.