BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — On a weekend morning, neighbors mingle, produce fills table, and local farmers make new friends at the Red Stick Farmers Market.

“It’s a wonderful feeling meeting people,” says Betty Cheinier of Opelousas. She and her husband have been sharing the passion for food for three decades.

Her family is just one of many that depends on customers to shop local. William Fletcher is the owner of Fletcher Family Farm in Ponchatoula.

“To know that the stuff that we grow and bring to the farmers market is going directly to these people that come in weekly to support us – we’re feeding them the freshest, tastiest, locally grown fruits and vegetables we can. That makes me feel really good,” Fletcher says.