Destination Louisiane: Holiday Lanes in Bossier City gets historical marker

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Holiday Lanes in Bossier City is now now an official Louisiana historical landmark.

The bowling alley was built in 1960 by Don Coleman.

Lynn Vance sat down with Coleman’s daughter and part-owner Melanie Coleman, who says her father went bowling with her mother and another couple one day and had so much fun, he decided he wanted to build one.

The building has a unique design with a concrete wavy roof. Each wave is called a bell. There were originally five but two were added on later.

Coleman says she is happy that her family has contributed to the community all these years and that everyone comes there just to have fun.

The process of getting the marker took over a year. It has to be applied for through the Louisiana Historical Maker Program. It must meet certain criteria and be paid for by a group of sponsors or individual once approved.

A public celebration is planned. A date has not been set. Be sure to like The Lynn Vance Show Facebook page. When a date is set it will be posted there.